Turkish Athletes to Compete in Nine Sports at Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA – Türkiye will send 120 athletes to compete in nine sports at the fifth World Nomad Games, Kazinform reported on Aug. 19.

Türkiye previously hosted the event in İznik two years ago.

Osman Başer, a member of the board of the World Ethnosport Confederation, noted the importance of such events for the cultural education of young people, as participants get to know each other through sport.

“Our goal is to preserve the legacy for the next generation. In this regard, Kazakhstan is undoubtedly fulfilling its obligations,” he said.

Başer added that the Organization of Turkic States and the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY) are also preparing for the games. TÜRKSOY will organize exhibitions and performances to promote the cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples and develop cultural and humanitarian ties between the Turkic states.

This year’s World Nomad Games will feature athletes from several countries participating for the first time, including Brunei Darussalam, Liberia, Venezuela, Ireland, the Dominican Republic, Gambia, Ethiopia, and Peru.