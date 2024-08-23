Road Infrastructure Improvement Near Completion in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is nearing completion of a large-scale road infrastructure improvement program, which includes constructing, reconstructing, and repairing 7,000 kilometers of roads by the end of the year, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on Aug. 23.

Progress was made in reconstructing major transport arteries such as the Karagandy-Almaty, Taldykorgan-Oskemen, and Aktobe-Atyrau-Astrakhan highways, which span 2,000 kilometers altogether. These projects are expected to reduce travel times, lower transport costs, and enhance road safety.

In the Turkistan Region, constructing an 840-meter-long road tunnel on the Shakpak Baba pass is nearing completion. The tunnel is essential for the region because the pass is a challenging section of the Western Europe-Western China transport corridor.

Another critical infrastructure project is the road overpass at Shamalgan station in the Almaty Region. The new overpass aims to improve safety and ease traffic flow across railway tracks.

In eastern Kazakhstan, constructing a 1,316-meter bridge over the Bukhtarma Reservoir is also close to completion. This bridge is strategically important, as previously, residents of remote areas were forced to use ferry service. Additionally, the project includes building 19 kilometers of access roads, further enhancing regional connectivity.

A large-scale program for road infrastructure development has also launched on medium-term road repairs and structural reinforcement. Funded by the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, this program will cover 2,500 kilometers of republican roads, including sections that have not seen repairs in over 20 years.