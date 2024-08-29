President Tokayev to Deliver State-of-the-Nation Address Next Week

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver his annual state-of-the-nation address to Kazakh citizens at a joint meeting of the houses of the Parliament on Sept. 2, reported the Akorda press service.

The address will be attended by the Mazhilis and Senate deputies, central government leaders, members of the National Kurultai, the Human Rights Commission, the National Commission for Women’s Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy, and representatives from the public and labor communities.

The President’s address will focus on the prospects for Kazakhstan’s political and socio-economic development in the upcoming period.