Kazakh Parliament to Convene Next Week, Kicking Off New Legislative Session

By Staff Report in Nation on 28 August 2024

ASTANA — The Kazakh Parliament is set to convene on Sept. 2, marking the official start of its new legislative session, according to a decree signed by Yerlan Koshanov, the chairman of the Mazhilis, a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament.

The Mazhilis press service reported on Aug. 28 that the meeting is being convened in accordance with subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of Kazakhstan’s Constitution.

Both the Mazhilis and the Senate, an upper house of the Parliament, will convene at 11.00 a.m. local time.


