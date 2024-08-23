News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Balanced Foreign Policy, Kazakh-Tajik Cooperation and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has curated a selection of articles about Kazakhstan published in international media outlets around the world. This week’s foreign media digest includes articles on the country’s balanced foreign policy, Kazakh-Tajik cooperation and more.

Kazakhstan’s role in US-China competition

The National Interest published an expert article on Aug. 20 about Kazakhstan’s constructive and balanced foreign policy, as well as its critical mineral deposits.

The article highlights Kazakhstan’s pragmatic approach and willingness to collaborate with the West, while maintaining engagement with countries like China and Russia in economic, diplomatic, and security spheres.

“The country’s geographic location in the middle of the vast Eurasian supercontinent and its economic ties with major regional and global players has been reflected in Kazakhstan’s ‘multi-vectoral’ foreign policy, which aims for a balance among eastern and western power centers. Kazakhstan is simultaneously a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which includes Russia and China, and a prominent member of the C5+1 initiative between the United States and all five Central Asian states (as well as similar initiatives with the EU, Japan, and other entities). The country also serves as a critical node of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which seeks to enhance trade connectivity between Europe and Asia,” according to the author of the article.

Central Asia’s energy drive spurs regional integration

The Interpreter published an expert article on Aug. 20 focused on the cooperation between Central Asian countries and the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia held this month in Astana.

“Regional leaders have signed a series of documents that should help their countries develop joint economic and energy projects – from the implementation of the green agenda, to the further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route,” the article states.

The author notes that Kazakhstan has already launched a number of initiatives to promote regional integration and connectivity. Kazakh authorities have created the Central Asia 2040 strategy for the development of regional cooperation, the adoption of which could have conceptual significance for the region.

According to the article, in line with its pragmatic foreign policy, Astana actively promotes cooperation, dialogue, and prosperity among all sides, rather than competition.

Business circles of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan signed contracts worth $900 million

ASIA-Plus released an article on Aug. 22 about the Tajik-Kazakh investment forum held in Dushanbe as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit.

According to the article, the forum was attended by more than 200 people, including representatives of the governments of the two countries, business organizations, companies and enterprises in the fields of industry, infrastructure, communications, agriculture and services. Investment projects in agriculture, digital technologies, finance, and industry were presented to the participants. As a result of the forum, a number of commercial agreements and contracts totaling about $900 million were signed.

The two countries plan to increase their trade turnover to $2 billion in the coming years.

Tajikistan and Kazakhstan have become de jure allies

Following the Tajik-Kazakh high-level talks in Dushanbe on Aug. 22, 16 new documents on cooperation were signed, reported ASIA-Plus.

The most significant of these is the Treaty on Allied Relations between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, signed by Presidents Emomali Rahmon and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In a joint statement to the press, both presidents acknowledged the historical significance of the Treaty on Allied Relations, which they said marks “a transition to a qualitatively new stage of bilateral cooperation,” according to the article.

The leaders of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan noted that there are “no problematic issues” between the two countries. They also agreed to increase bilateral trade by expanding the range of goods supplied, create joint ventures in the food industry, continue cooperation on the rational use of resources of transboundary rivers, among other matters.

Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan keen to agree on permit-free road transit to boost trade

The governments of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are prepared to eliminate permits for road transportation across their borders, aiming to facilitate trade and economic cooperation between the two nations, reported Trend, citing amendments published by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport.

The article notes that the new regulations, open for public review until Sept. 5, will allow for the transportation of goods between the countries or through their territories without requiring additional permits. Once finalized, the protocol will take effect 30 days after its approval.