Kazakhstan’s Urban Population Hits 12.6 Million, Growing Rapidly

ASTANA — According to the Bureau of National Statistics, the urban population in Kazakhstan reached 12.6 million people as of July 1. Five years ago, the urban population made up 58% of the total population; today, this figure has grown to 62.7%.

“As of July 1, there were 90 settlements with city status registered in the country, including 39 of regional significance, 48 of district significance and three of national significance,” said an Aug. 20 press release.

The Akmola Region, with 11 cities, and the Aktobe and Karagandy Regions, with eight each, are the most concentrated regions.

The largest number of residents is in Almaty, which is 2.2 million; Astana, 1.4 million; and Shymkent, 1.2 million people.