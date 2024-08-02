Kazakhstan’s Population Surpasses 20 Million: Fastest Growth in Major Cities

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s population reached 20,159,707 people as of July 1, according to the Bureau of National Statistics. Of this total, 12,573,637 reside in urban areas, while 7,586,070 live in rural regions.

The population increased by 125,867 individuals in the first half of 2024. Natural growth accounted for 118,579 of this increase, and migration contributed an additional 7,289 people.

The highest rates of population growth were observed in Kazakhstan’s major cities. Astana led with a growth rate of 2.93%, followed by Shymkent and Almaty, which saw increases of 1.38% and 1.33%, respectively.

Experts attribute this trend to several factors. Major cities attract internal migration due to the concentration of economic and social resources, making them desirable destinations for people seeking better opportunities.