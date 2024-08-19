Kazakhstan’s Culture Days in Tajikistan Set Before Tokayev’s Visit

ASTANA – Tajikistan will host several major events during Kazakhstan’s Culture Days on Aug. 20-22 ahead of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit, reported the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry’s press service.

The Days of Kazakh Cinema will open at the Vatan cinema in Dushanbe on Aug. 20.

The Kokhi Borbad state complex will host a gala concert on Aug. 22, showcasing performances by Kazakhstan’s People’s Artists, Honored Figures, and international competition laureates.

Before the concert, an exhibition titled “Decorative and Applied Arts of the Kazakh People” will be displayed in the foyer. It will feature unique items of applied art from the 18th to 20th centuries.