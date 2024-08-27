Kazakhstan to Unite Global Securities Leaders This September

ASTANA — For the first time, Kazakhstan Central Securities Depository (KCSD) will host the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Central Securities Depository Group (ACG) in Almaty from Sept. 9 to 12. The meeting will bring together over 150 executives and representatives of more than 40 depositories, exchanges and clearing organizations worldwide.

According to the KCSD’s press service, participants will include representatives from countries such as the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Iran, Pakistan, Mongolia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and others.

The event aims to integrate the securities markets of Kazakhstan and Central Asia with international capital markets. It will also focus on strengthening economic and financial ties among ACG members, particularly relevant amid the growing global importance of Asian securities markets.

The meeting will address the issues of enhancing the interaction of securities markets to foster economic growth, digital transformation, and improving service quality in the securities market. It will serve as a platform for strengthening international cooperation and exchanging experiences among the participating countries, who will discover the latest trends in the field.

KCSD Chairman Adil Mukhamejanov highlighted that this event will showcase the investment potential of Kazakhstan and Central Asia, positioning Kazakhstan as an investment and depository hub in the region.

KCSD, a key infrastructure organization in Kazakhstan’s post-trading services financial market, has provided services for over 25 years. It functions as a single center for recording ownership rights to securities, settling all on-exchange and over-the-counter transactions, and granting local participants access to international securities settlement systems.

As of Jan. 1, the total volume of financial instruments under KCSD’s nominal holding reached 126.61 trillion tenge (US$260.8 billion), marking a 13.9% increase compared to the previous year. The number of securities issues also rose to 2,386 as of early 2024. Currently, over three million brokerage accounts are registered with KCSD.