Kazakhstan Ready to Increase Grain Exports to Three Million Tons to China

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is ready to increase grain exports to three million tons to China, said Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov during talks with the Director of the Economy and Trade Department at the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission Wang Jianjun.

Saparov said cooperation in agriculture is an important component of Kazakh-Chinese relations, the ministry’s press service reported on Aug. 19.

In 2023, the turnover of agricultural products increased by 1.7 times and exceeded $1.3 billion. In January-June, this figure reached $648.1 million, which is 12% more compared to the same period in 2023, including $460 million in exports and $188 million in imports.

“Kazakhstan is very interested in exporting agricultural products, notably, grain, to the Chinese market. The sides agreed to increase the volume of grain exports to 2 million tons. However, we are ready to supply 3 million tons of grain and, in general, create all the conditions for bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation in this area,” he said.

According to Wang, the primary purpose of the delegation’s visit to Kazakhstan is to hold talks on trade questions.

“Kazakhstan is a strategic partner and a major supplier of grain. We intend to determine the volume of imports, ensuring smooth supplies,” Wang said.

The parties discussed the development of Kazakhstan-China grain trade cooperation and logistics. As of today, Kazakhstan has signed documents with China on the export of 28 types of crop and livestock products.