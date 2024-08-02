Kazakh Ecology Ministry Presents Half Year Results: Environmental Protection, Biodiversity Conservation

ASTANA — The Prime Minister’s press service reviewed the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources several key environmental control, protection and biodiversity conservation projects over the past six months on Aug. 1.

Climate policy and strategic goals

Kazakhstan strengthens its environmental obligations, reaffirming its commitment to the global fight against climate change. To fulfill its obligations under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, Kazakhstan intends to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% from 1990 levels by 2030.

At the COP-28 conference in Dubai, Kazakhstan joined the Global Methane Pledge and attracted nearly $2 million to develop and update seven oil and gas, coal and agricultural projects. The country is also developing a national program to reduce methane emissions in these areas.

Kazakhstan declared 2024 the Year of Ecology as part of its Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) chairmanship. In May, SCO member states approved six key documents in Astana.

Forest reclamation efforts

From 2021 to 2023, approximately 840 million trees and shrubs were planted in Kazakhstan.

As part of improving the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region, forest reclamation work continues on the drained seabed.

Work is underway to plant 15 million trees in populated areas, with a planned planting of 3 million trees annually from 2021 to 2025.

The country launched the Taza (Clean) Kazakhstan environmental campaign in March, which focuses on cleaning up territories, planting green spaces and actions to eliminate illegal dumps. Over 800,000 people participated in the campaign, collecting around 165,000 tons of garbage and growing more than 326,000 green spaces.

Projects in the field of environmental protection and biodiversity

The ministry cooperates with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to revise national priorities and objectives in the field of biodiversity conservation. A draft concept for the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity for 2025-2035 is being developed.

Within the framework of the memorandum between the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Prague Zoo, seven Przewalski’s horses were reintroduced to the Altyn Dala nature reserve on June 4. A total of 40 animals are planned to be delivered by 2029.

Kazakhstan continues to implement the Tiger Reintroduction Program from 2018 to 2023. Some 205 Bukhara deer and 60 kulans were imported to the Ile-Balkhash nature reserve. Biotechnical measures are currently being taken to increase the number of wild animals.