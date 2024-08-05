Karagandy Zoo Welcomes New Animals From Africa

ASTANA — The Karagandy Zoo welcomed a small herd of zebras and a pair of crowned cranes from Africa on July 31.

According to the Karagandy Region’s akimat (administration), the zebras were quarantined for several weeks and got used to their new living conditions.

“A new family of zebras, consisting of a male and four females, has joined our zoo from Boksburg, South Africa. The zebras are eating quite well and have already adapted. We want the zebras to become permanent residents of our area and give birth to foals in the future,” said the Director of the Karagandy Zoo Gulnara Adambekova.

The zoo also acquired crowned cranes in the Republic of Benin in West Africa.

“These are very beautiful birds, heat-loving, and herbivorous. We have created the necessary conditions for them,” Adambekova said.

According to Adambekova, the zoo also plans to acquire De Brazza’s monkeys, white wallabies, green monkeys and saimiris.