Japanese Experts Inspect Kazakhstan’s Hydraulic Structures After Floods

ASTANA – Japanese specialists inspected 13 hydraulic structures in Kazakhstan’s four regions that experienced high loads during floods.

Japanese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Jun Yamada, Senior Advisor for Water Resources Management of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Nobuo Sambe and Project Coordinator Aya Ito inspected facilities in the Akmola, Karagandy, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan Regions, including 11 reservoirs, the Astana protective dam and the Preobrazhensky hydroelectric complex.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, JICA experts met with specialists from the local branch of Kazvodkhoz, the national water operator in the Aktobe Region, on July 30 and presented a report on the work done.

“A delegation from Japan visited the hydraulic structures of the Aktobe, Kargalinsky and Sazdinsky reservoirs. JICA specialists did not find any critical damage. The results of the inspections and recommendations to eliminate the identified vulnerabilities were sent to the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation,” said Rinat Shauenov, director of the Kazvodkhoz branch in the Aktobe Region.