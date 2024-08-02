FIDE World Team Championships Open in Astana, as FIDE Celebrates Centenary

ASTANA – The FIDE World Team Rapid and Blitz Championships 2024 kicked off in the Kazakh capital on Aug. 1 with a spectacular opening ceremony.

This event marked the beginning of an exciting week of world-class chess competitions, celebrating the game’s rich heritage and future, reported the International Chess Federation (FIDE) press service on Aug. 1.

“The opening ceremony began with FIDEs Torch Relay, an event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the International Chess Federation. The relay started at the Atameken monument and culminated at the Amphitheater, showcasing a parade of top chess players, local authorities, and prominent figures from Kazakhstan,” reported FIDE.

Among the distinguished torchbearers were the FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, President of Kazakhstan Chess Federation Timur Turlov, and current World Champions Ding Liren and Ju Wenjun. They were joined by young chess stars such as Bibisara Assaubayeva, symbolizing the future of the sport in Kazakhstan.

Bektenov delivered a heartfelt opening address, highlighting the event’s significance for Kazakhstan and the global chess community.

“The International Chess Federation, with more than a century of history, became a reputable and well-known organization, which brought together over 200 countries around the chessboard. FIDE’s famous slogan, ‘We are one Family’, signifies that chess is not only an intellectual sport but also a deep science and incredible art. In this regard, the lighting of the Olympic torch in the city of Astana is a great pride for the people of Kazakhstan,” he said.

Dvorkovich also shared his thoughts, celebrating the FIDE’s centenary and the collaborative spirit of the chess world.

“This gathering today is particularly significant as it marks the first formal FIDE event since World Chess Day on July 20, the day FIDE was officially established in 1924. As we step into FIDE’s second century, it is fitting to host such a prestigious event here in Kazakhstan. This is our way of expressing our deepest appreciation for all that you have done and continue to do for the chess community. Let us look forward to a spectacular tournament and a promising future for FIDE and the world of chess,” he said.

Turlov stressed the significance of holding the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships and expressed his gratitude to FIDE for assistance in their joint endeavors.

“For us, a young nation, and hundreds of children who are learning chess today in clubs, sections and their schools, it is you – the chess world stars – who are the main conductors of the values of this noble game, idols of hundreds of thousands of young Kazakhstan citizens. You motivate people to play chess, improve and follow the main trends,” said Turlov.

In a moment of unity and pride, the FIDE 100th Anniversary Torch was ceremonially transferred from Dvorkovich to Bektenov, who then passed it on to Turlov. The relay continued with notable participants, including world champions, young prodigies, and influential figures.

As the relay concluded, former women’s World Champion and current Women’s No. 1, Hou Yifan, took center stage to light the ceremonial bowl, a symbol of the enduring flame of chess. This was followed by a stunning display of cold fireworks, and all torchbearers were invited onto the stage. To conclude the evening, Dvorkovich declared the Championships officially open, accompanied by a countdown and fireworks display.