Exciting Lineup of Events for This Weekend 

ASTANA- Spend your summer weekend exploring a variety of events. Take part in a charity run to contribute to a meaningful cause, or immerse yourself in cultural events that will captivate and inspire you. Whether you’re looking to contribute to a great cause or soak up some culture, there’s something vibrant and engaging for everyone.

Astana

Choreographic piece of “Jungle” on Aug. 10

The National Modern Dance Company of Korea is set to perform at the Astana Opera Theater, presenting their choreographic work, “Jungle.” This piece transforms the stage into a jungle, a space where the body’s instincts and life’s vitality clash intensely. The narrative unfolds in a setting where creation meets destruction, the hidden intertwines with the explicit and immobility coexists with movement, mirroring the complexities of our daily lives. “Jungle” invites the audience to ponder the intricate and weighty nature of existence, which is more profound and complex than we often realize. The work is rooted in a study of unconventional “Process Init” movements, developed by KNCDC Artistic Director Kim Seong-hyun. Through “Process Init,” dancers tap into their unique sensations, exploring mutual reactions and expanding their range of movement.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Jüregımnıñ jeñımpazy (Winner of my heart) Charity run on Aug. 11

The charity event “Winner of my heart” (“Jüregımnıñ jeñımpazy”) will take place in Astana, focusing on raising awareness about organ donation and providing support to those awaiting transplants. The festival will feature a charity run with distances of 1 km, 3 km and 10 km, along with open master classes in activities like zumba, yoga and aquagrim. A concert program featuring a headliner will also be part of the event.

Venue: The area in front of the Nur-Alem Museum pavilion; Registration is available here

Garage Fest on Aug. 9-11

Garage Fest on Nurzhol Boulevard will host a diverse fair featuring handmade shops and various brands from Kazakhstan, Korea, the USA and Ukraine. Visitors can explore jewelry made from natural stones, clothing, decorative items, handmade candles, school uniforms, chocolate with kurt, K-pop and anime merchandise and more. The event will also include performances by renowned local DJs, a charity lottery supporting homeless animals, live screenings of the Olympic Games, a chill zone with ottomans, games and a children’s drawing table.

Venue: The area in front of Abu Dhabi Plaza; 60/5, Syganak Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

The Amalgamator Exhibition on Aug. 10-11

The Amalgamator exhibition delves into the intricate connections between Central Europe and Central Asia, exploring themes of globalization, cultural parallels and the evolution of machines. It highlights the shift from historical dependence to futuristic visions, symbolizing the interplay between tradition and modernity through relics of the past and imagined futures. The exhibition tells a story of movement and transformation, underscoring they need to merge diverse elements and find common ground in unfamiliar territories. Additionally, 101 Dump Gallery is offering curatorial tours led by curator and artist Yaroslav Klochkov during the international art show.

Venue: 101 Dump Gallery; 101, Panfilov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Genius or the influence of time, what determines the uniqueness of the author and his success” lecture on Aug. 10

The role of personality in history has sparked ongoing debate: could we imagine France without figures like Robespierre and Napoleon, or a world where Alaric didn’t sack Rome? For a long time, it was believed that individuals were the true creators of history. Today, the focus has shifted toward the idea that historical processes themselves shape events, with personalities serving as instruments or catalysts. While not everyone could have been Spartacus or Bismarck, other figures would likely have emerged, ensuring that significant events unfolded, though perhaps in a different way. Was Salvador Dalí a timeless genius, or was he simply a product of his era who navigated challenges that others of equal talent could not? Artist, cultural historian and contemporary art curator Sergey Troshchenkov explores this question.

Tickets include entry to the museum and access to the exhibition “Salvador Dalí: The Secret Painting,” featuring 41 original lithographs by the surrealist master, alongside a multimedia show based on his works.

Venue: Lumiere Hall Multimedia Museum; 13к2В, Al- Farabi Street. Tickets are available here.