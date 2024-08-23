Engineering Camps in Rural Schools Empower Students in STEAM

ASTANA — American Corners in Kazakhstan reported that they finished their pilot project titled Regional Ambassadors of Makerspace. This project of creative labs aims to promote knowledge and skills in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) disciplines in rural areas.

The program was developed to provide hands-on, creative ways for schoolchildren to design, experiment, and invent while engaging with various tools and technology. It was launched in July in cooperation with the U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Kazakhstan and with support from Chevron.

As part of the project, seven students and graduates were selected as ambassadors to hold five-day engineering camps for children, each in their hometowns and villages. The program covered more than 150 schoolchildren in Kyzylagash, Kabanbai Batyr, Peski, Kosshy, Altai, Kokshetau and Konaev villages. Next year, the organizers plan to expand to 500 schoolchildren.

The camp included studying civil, mechanical and electrical engineering and conducting hackathons. Participants built bridge models using spaghetti, learned the laws of gravity through experiments such as the egg drop challenge and used the Arduino electronics platform to create machines and circuits. They also presented their projects at the hackathon.

Despite the difficulties with recruiting and organizing camps in remote villages, with the support of local schools and communities, young engineers and teachers could join the program to improve educational conditions in the regions.

“We strive to make the Regional Ambassadors of Makerspace an annual and a long-term program to inspire and educate new generations. Senior ambassadors will transfer their knowledge and experience to the younger ones, ensuring the sustainable development of the program,” said Adilet Bolathan, the program manager of the Makerspace network in Kazakhstan.

“We thank all participants and partners for their contributions and support and we hope for further development of this program,” added Carissa Landes, the acting advisor on press, culture and education at the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty.

STEAM disciplines develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovative skills. Chevron supports Makerspaces in Kazakhstan, including financing programs and opening new centers. At the moment, there is a network of seven Makerspaces in the country that provide youth with resources for learning in the STEAM fields.

In Kazakhstan, nearly 42% of the population lives in rural areas, and access to modern educational resources, especially in the exact sciences, remains limited.