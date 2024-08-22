Dara Foundation Promotes Contemporary Art of Kazakhstan and Central Asia at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

ASTANA – Dara Talent Support Foundation hosted the Fringe Fusion: Kazakhstan and Global Art Partnerships event on Aug. 20 as part of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, reported the foundation’s press service.

The event seeks to advance the region’s creative industry and performing arts globally.

According to foundation’s president Assel Shildebayeva, strengthening international partnerships with leading cultural platforms will significantly increase interest in Kazakhstan’s creative industries.

“This will contribute to the further development of creative projects and their integration into the global creative space. The results of cooperation with foreign platforms will take time, but this is a necessary and systematic process,” she said.

The first part of the program featured presentations about the contemporary art of Kazakhstan. The speakers included Togzhan Kurmanzhanova (ÓzgeEpic creative group), Anastasia Tarasova (ARTiSHOK theater), Aigul Imanbayeva (A.I. Theater) and dramatist Olga Malysheva.

Karen Toftegaard, the director and Strategic Advisor for Creative Organizations and Personalities from Denmark, moderated a panel discussion on bringing local performing arts to the global stage.

“The foundation plans to develop support tools for the growth of Kazakhstan’s creative economy. Our goal is to create international partnerships that will help draw attention to Kazakh talents and create conditions for their sustainable development,” said director of the communications and marketing department of the foundation Bibigul Makazhanova.

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival has been held annually since 1947. It is one of the world’s largest platforms for theatrical, musical, and comedy performances.