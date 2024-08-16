Astana to Host Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation This September

ASTANA — The Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation, organized by the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), will be held from September 3 to 5 in Astana.

According to the conference’s press service, the event will gather delegates from over 60 countries, led by digitalization and technology ministers, to enhance digital cooperation and achieve inclusion and sustainable development goals.

The conference supports Kazakhstan’s national objectives, including attracting 500 billion tenge (US$1 billion) in investments by 2025 and increasing tech product exports by $1 billion by 2026.

The first two days will feature plenary discussions, side events, bilateral meetings, and the signing of memorandums and agreements. The final day, Kazakhstan Tech Solution Day, will highlight the country’s tech companies, startups, and digital innovations, such as SmartBridge (service showcase), Smart Data Ukimet (smart data government), and eOtinish.

Central Asia’s largest innovation center, the Astana Hub international technology park, will also be showcased. A key discussion will focus on establishing a Digital Solutions Centre in Almaty for sustainable development of Asian and Pacific countries. The Asia-Pacific Digital Transformation Report 2024 will also be launched during the event.

As one of the five UN regional commissions, ESCAP is an inclusive intergovernmental platform in Asia-Pacific. It promotes cooperation among its 53 member states and nine associate members to address sustainable development challenges. The UN recognizes Kazakhstan as the region’s leader in digital government solutions.