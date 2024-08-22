Almaty Food Fest to Celebrate Global Cuisines, Unite Int’l Chefs  

ASTANA – Chefs from eight nations will demonstrate their cuisines at the Almaty Food Fest international gastronomic festival on Aug. 24-25.

Chefs from Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia and Tajikistan will take part in the event, reported Kazinform on Aug. 21.

Nearly 50 restaurants worldwide and more than 30 farm and hand-made kiosks will be presented at the Abai Square in front of the Palace of the Republic. Guests of the event will be able to take part in competitions, raffles, master classes, enjoy culinary shows and musical performances.

“The event is expected to promote Almaty as one of the leading gastronomic centers of the world. The cuisine reflects the soul, history and traditions of each nation. Today, tourists get to know the culture of foreign country through its cuisine,” said Galiya Tokseitova, head of the Almaty Tourism Department.

Tokseitova said that the Almaty Food Fest 2024 would give a unique chance to tourists and residents of Almaty to better understand the history, culture, traditions and lifestyle of the country. Also, a number of Almaty restaurants will offer a special menu with apples during the festival.

This year, the festival organizers have also prepared a barbecue competition among chefs from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries. More than 15,000 people are expected to visit the Almaty Food Fest 2024 over two days.