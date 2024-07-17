Zhambyl Region Launches Large Enterprise to Produce Copper Concentrate

ASTANA — The Zhambyl Region marked the technical launch of the Shatyrkol concentrating plant, which can produce 98,600 tons of copper concentrate annually.

The plant is planned to achieve full capacity by the end of October. The building work is now complete, and technical manufacturing of the first goods has commenced, reported the region’s akimat (administration) on July 16.

Around 94 billion tenge ($198 million) were invested in the implementation of the project. The plant is also expected to process 1.2 million tons of ore annually. Raw materials will be extracted from the Shatyrkol and Zhaisan fields. AAEngineering Group LLP, a domestic company, is building the plant.

“Nearly 350 people will work at the factory. Our top objective is to hire local residents. We are expecting young specialists from the Zhambyl Region. We are also glad that this project was implemented with the Kazakh company AAEngrineering Group. Today, it is the largest domestic EPC contractor for the construction of industrial facilities,” said Nurakhmet Nuriyev, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhmys Corporation LLP, to Kazinform.

The factory has implemented the latest automated process control systems, which have contributed to increased production efficiency and high industrial safety and labor protection.

Flotation, one of the world’s most harmless technologies for beneficiating copper ores, is used during production. Dust collection uses ultra-modern aspiration systems with an efficiency coefficient of 99%. Additionally, a significant reduction in dust on roads is expected due to a decrease in the volume of product transportation.

According to Yerbol Karashukeyev, Akim (Mayor) of the Zhambyl Region, around 70 investment projects totaling 2.5 trillion tenge ($5.2 billion) are planned for the region between 2024 and 2028.

This year, 19 investment projects worth 228.4 billion tenge ($480.5 million) are planned to be implemented, employing 1,432 people. Five of them will be implemented with the participation of foreign investors.

Currently, 125 enterprises operate in the Zhambyl Region’s mining industry. Between January and June, the sector generated 54.2 billion tenge ($114 million) in products, with a physical volume index of 102.8% higher than the previous year. This industry accounts for 13.1% of overall production.