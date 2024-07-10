Which Sports Will Kazakh Athletes Compete in at 2024 Paris Olympics

ASTANA – Eighty athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the 2024 Summer Olympics in 25 sports, including boxing, judo, artistic gymnastics, athletics, kayaking and canoeing, shooting, fencing, Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling, archery, skeet shooting, tennis, road cycling, swimming, modern pentathlon, taekwondo, track cycling, trampoline gymnastics, badminton, rowing, rhythmic gymnastics, triathlon, table tennis, rock climbing, and breaking, Kazinform reported on July 10.

Boxing has the largest number of licenses among Kazakh athletes, with ten, followed by judo with nine licenses. Men will compete in five weight categories and women in three. Track and field athletes have obtained eight licenses, placing them third in terms of the number of qualifications.

The highest number of licenses was received by athletes from Almaty (17), followed by Astana (15), with Shymkent and the East Kazakhstan region each securing ten licenses.

Unfortunately, Kazakh weightlifters and women’s wrestling athletes did not qualify for the Olympics this year.

The 2024 Paris Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to Aug. 11, will feature 32 sports and 329 sets of awards, which is ten fewer than the 2020 Summer Games.