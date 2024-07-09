Which Countries Do Kazakh IT Specialists Provide Services To

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s IT services volume reached 1.4 trillion tenge (US$2.9 billion) in 2023, 46.4% higher in value than the previous year.

According to the Energyprom analytical website, in terms of service types, software development accounted for the bulk — 383.9 billion tenge (US$798.9 million) or 49% annual increase. Next in popularity are application hosting services and associated activities — 229.1 billion tenge (US$476.8 million), software support — 167 billion tenge (US$347.5 million), consulting and practical information technology services and others.

In terms of services provided to non-residents, the United States received the most: 60.6 billion tenge (US$126.1 million) or 91.6% higher than the previous year. Russia ranks second – 42.8 billion tenge (US$89 million) or 4.2-fold annual growth. The United Kingdom is the third, with Kazakhstan providing IT services worth 34.4 billion tenge (US$71.6 million), 2.9 times more than a year earlier.