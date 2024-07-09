Which Countries Do Kazakh IT Specialists Provide Services To

By Dana Omirgazy in Business on 9 July 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s IT services volume reached 1.4 trillion tenge (US$2.9 billion) in 2023, 46.4% higher in value than the previous year.

According to the Energyprom analytical website, in terms of service types, software development accounted for the bulk — 383.9 billion tenge (US$798.9 million) or 49% annual increase. Next in popularity are application hosting services and associated activities — 229.1 billion tenge (US$476.8 million), software support — 167 billion tenge (US$347.5 million), consulting and practical information technology services and others.

In terms of services provided to non-residents, the United States received the most: 60.6 billion tenge (US$126.1 million) or 91.6% higher than the previous year. Russia ranks second – 42.8 billion tenge (US$89 million) or 4.2-fold annual growth. The United Kingdom is the third, with Kazakhstan providing IT services worth 34.4 billion tenge (US$71.6 million), 2.9 times more than a year earlier.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »