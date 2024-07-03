Tokayev Underlines Significance of Tajik President’s Attendance at SCO Summit

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 3 July 2024

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined the significance of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon’s attendance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit during a July 3 meeting,  reported the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. Photo credit: Akorda

“Your participation is very important, because you are the only current President who was at the origins of the creation of the SCO in 1996. This organization, in my opinion, is an effective, authoritative and democratic association at its core. We hope that tomorrow’s summit will be a success,” the President said.

Rahmon, for his part, noted Kazakhstan’s successful chairmanship in the SCO and the systematic development of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and security spheres. 


