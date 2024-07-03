Tokayev Meets with Azerbaijani President, Guest of Honor of SCO Summit

ASTANA — President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who arrived on July 3 to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit scheduled for tomorrow.

According to the Akorda press service, the two leaders discussed enhancing Kazakh-Azerbaijani cooperation during their meeting. Tokayev expressed his gratitude to Aliyev for participating in the SCO summit as a guest of honor and praised the progressive development of their strategic partnership.

The leaders reviewed the progress of joint projects in investment, industry, energy, transport and logistics, with special emphasis on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Aliyev expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and reaffirmed Baku’s commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Astana across various sectors.

Aliyev also thanked Tokayev for facilitating negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, highlighting Kazakhstan’s significant role in regional and international affairs.

The conversation also covered prospects for deepening trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, and the leaders exchanged views on further interaction within international organizations.