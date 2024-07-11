SCO Summit Highlights Kazakhstan’s Growing Influence, Says State Councilor

ASTANA – The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, held on July 3-4 in the Kazakh capital, marked the rise of Kazakhstan’s international authority to a new, significant level and demonstrated its growing influence, said State Counselor Erlan Karin in an interview with the 24.kz TV channel on July 10.

Karin recalled that many foreign experts, observers, and politicians have recently praised Kazakhstan’s stand in international politics and specific initiatives. At the beginning of the year, the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) included Kazakhstan in the list of the world’s middle powers for the first time.

According to Karin, many observers noted that the summit was attended by numerous heads of state, as well as heads of several international organizations, including the UN Secretary-General.

“At the summit, Kazakhstan’s foreign policy authority was solidified, and its role and position were affirmed. The initiative of Kazakhstan, the ideologeme voiced by the country’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about Kazakhstan’s desire for a just world, certainly found its reflection and support among the summit participants and international experts. The phrase ‘Just World’ has firmly entered the political lexicon. At the SCO summit, Kazakhstan managed to advance its agenda and reach a new international level,” said Karin.