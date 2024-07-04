Saz&Soul Captivates Houston with Unforgettable Performance

By Aruzhan Ualikhanova in Culture, International on 4 July 2024

ASTANA — The Kazakh musical ensemble Saz&Soul has charmed American audiences with a spectacular performance at Warehouse Live in Houston, Texas, on June 25. Known for hosting legendary artists like Prince, Drake, and Adele, Warehouse Live provided the perfect backdrop for Saz&Soul’s U.S. debut.

Photo credit: QazaqConcert

The concert featured a rich blend of traditional and contemporary Kazakh songs, including the premiere of Tles Kazhgaliev’s “Mangi Makhabbat” (“Love Forever”) in a new arrangement. The group’s innovative fusion of vocals and instruments created an unforgettable experience.

Formed in 2016 and led by composer Adilzhan Tolyqpaev, Saz&Soul includes vocalist Saltanat Mendygalieva, percussionist Bolat Turabekov, bayan player Samgar Tolkynkhanuly, guitarist Rasul Izatov, bassist Azamat Temirbaev, and keyboardist Aslan Kuatov. They have become a leading act in Kazakhstan’s music scene and have collaborated with renowned artists like Dimash Kudaibergen and Kairat Nurtas.

Saz&Soul’s musical philosophy blends Kazakh folk songs with various genres, from classical to techno. Their Houston performance highlighted their ability to bridge cultural gaps and left a lasting impression on the audience.


