Kazakhstan’s Population Exceeded 20 Million 

ASTANA — The Kazakh Bureau of National Statistics released demographic data on July 3, stating Kazakhstan’s population has hit 20.1 million as of June 1.

The population increased by 106,072 people from January to June. At the beginning of the year Kazakhstan’s population was 20,033,841 and had grown to 20,139,914 by June 1.

The urban population stands at 12,552,583, while the rural population is 7,587,331.

Almaty remains the most populous city, with 2.2 million residents, followed by the Turkestan region with 2.1 million.

The Almaty region ranks third with 1.5 million people. The capital, Astana, has a population of 1,464,415 and 1,236,901 people reside in Shymkent.