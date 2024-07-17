Kazakhstan Returns $2.2 Billion of Illegally Withdrawn Assets in 2.5 Years

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has returned 1.07 trillion tenge (US$2.2 billion) in illegally withdrawn assets over the past 2.5 years, including from oligopolies, said Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Service Askhat Zhumagali on July 12.

Since the beginning of this year, the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan has reimbursed nearly 195 billion tenge (US$410 million).

According to the agency, $736 million was returned to Kazakhstan in the form of money, securities, real estate and jewelry from Austria, France, Liechtenstein, Russia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Zhumagali, the agency has concluded 13 memorandums with anti-corruption agencies worldwide, of which four were signed this year. These are Azerbaijan, Hong Kong, Qatar and Russia.

The agency’s plans include expansion of cooperation in three key areas – Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.