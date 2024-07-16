Kazakhstan Exports 2.6 Million Tons of Grain in Five Months of 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan exported 2.6 million tons of grain in January-May this year, Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov said at a meeting on July 15.

According to the ministry’s press statement, the primary buyers of Kazakh grain were Uzbekistan, China, Tajikistan, Italy, and Afghanistan. Notably, exports to China surged by 66%, from 152,800 tons in the first five months of 2023 to 254,200 tons during the same period in 2024.

As of July 1, Kazakhstan’s grain reserves totaled 6.1 million tons, five million tons of which are wheat, including four million tons of food wheat.

“On the eve of the new harvest, it is important to ensure storage capacity, export logistics, and diversify export markets and sales channels as much as possible. This will allow agricultural producers to receive a fair price for their goods,” Saparov noted.