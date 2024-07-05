Kazakhstan Explores Cooperation Prospects With Mongolia, Turkmenistan & India

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held bilateral talks with foreign high officials following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, which took place on July 4 in the Kazakh capital.

Meeting with Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

According to the Akorda press service, Tokayev met with the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to discuss prospects for trade and economic cooperation, increasing trade turnover and transit and transport communications. According to Tokayev, the governments of both countries should explore new areas of trade and economic interaction.

“The potential for increasing non-resource exports from Kazakhstan to Mongolia is around $100 million. In this regard, I propose setting a goal to increase trade turnover to $500 million. In this context, we are interested in the early creation of the Kazakh-Mongolian business council and the adoption of a roadmap to enhance trade and economic cooperation,” he said.

The sides exchanged views on interaction at various international and regional platforms. Tokayev underlined the need to increase the number of flights between Kazakhstan and Mongolia and proposed building a highway, which could significantly reduce travel time.

Khurelsukh extended an invitation to Tokayev to make a state visit to Mongolia, which was accepted. According to Tokayev, the upcoming visit might mark a turning point in bilateral relations.

Meeting with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

During the talks with the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for bilateral cooperation in industry, transport and logistics.

According to Tokayev, Kazakh-Turkmen relations are developing dynamically.

“Turkmenistan is a strong neutral state that plays an important role in maintaining peace, security, and international cooperation. Your participation in Astana today is important, first and foremost, for discussing particular topics related to our energy relationship,” the President stated.

Tokayev expressed gratitude to Berdimuhamedov for supporting the cultural heritage of the Kazakh people – the opening of a monument to the great composer Kurmangazy Sagyrbayuly in Ashgabat.

In turn, Berdimuhamedov thanked Tokayev for the invitation to take part in the SCO summit and for his personal support in opening the monument to the Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy in Astana.

Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and India held talks

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu held a bilateral meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on July 2 on the eve of the SCO Summit.

During the talks, the parties discussed strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and India. They exchanged views on urgent topics on the bilateral agenda, including cooperation in energy, transportation, IT, tourism, human capital and climate change.

Jaishankar congratulated Kazakhstan on the successful chairmanship of the SCO, expressed full support for Kazakh initiatives and conveyed the best wishes of the Indian leadership.