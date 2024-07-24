Kazakhstan, China Partner to Revitalize Aral Sea Bed with Artificial Forest

ASTANA – Chinese scientists are ready to support Kazakhstan in establishing artificial forest plantations on the dried bottom of the Aral Sea, as was reported during a July 23 meeting between Kazakh Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev and scientists from the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

According to the ministry’s press service, the main goal of this project is to reduce the region’s negative environmental impacts. Chinese scientists visited the Kyzylorda Region to examine the work more closely.

Nysanbayev noted the importance of enhancing cooperation in exchanging expertise on forest regeneration with Chinese scientists, given China’s experience and world record in creating artificial forest plantations.

Establishing a joint Kazakh-Chinese center was also proposed to resolve environmental issues on the dried Aral Sea bed.