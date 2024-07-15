Kazakh School Students Win Four Bronze Medals at International Biology Olympiad

ASTANA — Kazakh school students won four bronze medals at the 35th International Biology Olympiad (IBO), which took place in the capital from July 7 to 14.

The event gathered 305 young biologists and 275 scientists from 81 countries. Over seven days, participants competed in two theoretical and four practical rounds in biochemistry, molecular biology, bioinformatics, anatomy, and animal physiology, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Education’s press service on July 13.

Following the IBO results, the international committee’s inspectors and jury praised the organization of IBO 2024, noting the uniqueness and relevance of the tasks developed by young Kazakh scientists.

Addressing young biologists worldwide, Kazakh Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev expressed gratitude to all participants and the international organizing committee for their high assessment. He emphasized the importance of this event for the entire field of education.

“IBO 2024 is not only a competitive platform for knowledge, but also an important international event that helps deepen friendship and cooperation between countries in science. I believe that every day spent in Kazakhstan gave you vivid memories and inspired you to conquer new heights of science in the future. I sincerely congratulate the winners! I hope that in the future you will make great scientific discoveries and continue the glorious path of the great scientists of the world!” said Beisembayev.

Participants and guests also visited sights of the capital and the World of Nomads ethno-village in Burabay, where they learned about the life and culture of the Kazakh people.

IBO is one of the top seven international competitions among schoolchildren. Over the past 28 years, Kazakhstan’s students have successfully represented the country, winning more than 70 awards.