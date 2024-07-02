Kazakh President Signs Law to Enhance Science and Technology Policy

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law “On introducing amendments and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on issues of science and and technology policy, platform employment, and state control” on July 1, reported Akorda.

The new law outlines mechanisms to advance Kazakhstan’s national scientific system. It defines the entities involved in scientific activities and their rights, establishes the legal status of the National Academy of Sciences, details the functions of the Science Fund, and sets out mechanisms for financing scientific activities.

The legislation aims to address strategic, professional, and social issues within scientific activity by closing legal gaps, creating conditions for training scientific personnel, implementing guarantees for the social protection of scientists, and introducing corporate governance.

Based on the experience of developed countries, Kazakhstan’s scientific and technological policy will focus on raising the internal level of scientific and innovative work, reducing the innovation gap with global technological leaders, and assimilating new external information for commercial use by Kazakh companies.

To motivate scientists, the law includes provisions such as purchasing housing or improving living conditions under a joint program by the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education and Otbasy Bank, in line with President Tokayev’s instructions.

The law is expected to contribute to the development of science and the implementation of technology policy, ensuring the country’s competitiveness through the effective application of scientific achievements and enhancing intersectoral coordination of scientific, technical, and innovation activities.