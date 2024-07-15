Kazakh Government to Intensify Support for Agriculture Investment Projects

ASTANA – Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture and Kazakh Invest national company assist 55 projects with the participation of foreign investors worth $3.8 billion. At a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin on July 13, the progress in the implementation of seven projects involving major multinational corporations was reviewed.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, the projects include the production of soft drinks by Coca-Cola Almaty Bottlers LLP in Shymkent, construction of an integrated livestock complex in the Akmola Region with the Spanish consortium BigFarm worth $132 million in the Ereymentau district; construction of a plant for deep grain processing in the Almaty Region by Citic Construction; and the production of soft drinks by the Mareven Food company in the Almaty Region.

Also, Swiss company INOKS Capital plans to create an orchard and construct a fruit processing plant in the Almaty Region. PepsiCo invests $160 million to build a plant for the production of salty snacks in the Almaty Region. QazBioPharm Holding and the French company Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health are set to produce vaccines against foot-and-mouth disease in the Zhambyl Region.

Zhumangarin instructed the Agriculture Ministry, Foreign Ministry and local executive bodies to intensify efforts to support the implementation of projects and attract other transnational companies to the agricultural sector.