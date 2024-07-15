Kazakh Confectionery Factory Produces Limited Batch of Chocolate Bars to Celebrate Paris Olympics

ASTANA — The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Kazakhstan and the Bayan Sulu confectionery factory produced a limited batch of chocolate bars to support the national team ahead of the Paris Olympics.

“For us, it is important not only to support our athletes at all major competitions but also to showcase our country’s culture and hospitality to the world. The famous Kazakh chocolate, which has long been a traditional gift taken by our athletes to competitions abroad, will receive a new packaging specifically for the Olympics,” said NOC Secretary General Zhanar Utesheva.

The NOC press service reported on July 11 that a special batch of chocolate will head to Paris with the national team. Representatives of the sports delegation will be able to enjoy it with other Olympic participants, extending the Kazakh hospitality.

“The limited Olympic collection by the Bayan Sulu confectionery factory will become a symbol of support and inspiration for our athletes at the Summer Olympics in Paris,” said Timur Sadykov, chairman of the board and president of Bayan Sulu confectionery factory.

The “Olympic” chocolate from Bayan Sulu will be available for purchase in stores across Kazakhstan. This will allow every resident of the country to join in the Olympic spirit and support the athletes.