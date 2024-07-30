Kazakh Chess Player Makes History Winning Gold Medals at Int’l Championship for People With Disabilities

ASTANA – Karagandy chess player Alimzhan Ayapov secured first place at the 23rd World Individual Chess Championship hosted by the International Physically Disabled Chess Association (IPCA) on July 19-28 in Gyumri, Armenia.

Ayapov won in two categories at once – adult and youth (20 years and younger), reported the press service of the Karagandy Region Department of Physical Culture and Sports on July 29.

Master of Sports Ayapov played as part of the Kazakhstan national team. He scored seven points out of nine possible (six wins, two draws and one loss).

“Alimzhan was awarded two gold medals. This is the first achievement of this level among athletes with disabilities in the chess history of Kazakhstan,” said Ayapov’s coach Viktor Maksimenko.

The contest was attended by 52 athletes representing 13 chess federations from different countries.