Kazakh Capital to Host President’s Cup Tennis Tournament This Month

ASTANA – International tournaments of the ATP Challenger Tour and International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour series, united under the general name President’s Cup, will be held on the summer hard courts of the National Tennis Center Beeline arena on July 14-28, reported the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation on July 10.

This year, Grigory Lomakin, Amir Omarkhanov, Aruzhan Sagandykova, Sonya Zhienbayeva, Assylzhan Arystanbekova, Sandugash Kenzhibayeva and other tennis players will represent Kazakhstan.

The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation has held the President’s Cup every year since 1991. It is considered one of Kazakhstan’s most prestigious tennis tournaments among professionals (men and women). The competition first acquired international status in 2007.

In different years, the winners were Kazakhs Mikhail Kukushkin and Andrey Golubev, Ukrainian Ilya Marchenko, Austrian Sebastian Ofner, current captain of the German national team Rainer Schuttler, winner of the Australian Open and Roland Garros, Croatian Ivan Dodig, winner of two Grand Slam tournaments in doubles Chinese Zhang Shuai and many others.