KazAID Presents Kazakhstan’s Efforts to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals at Beijing Conference  

ASTANA – The Kazakh delegation, led by Chairman of Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) Arken Arystanov, presented country’s role in the Central Asian region in promoting international development to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the second high-level conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development on July 11-13 in Beijing.

The event was organized by the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The sides discussed global governance, South-South development, innovation, and youth policy during the event. The goal of this conference was to build a consensus on global development concerns and encourage collaborative efforts among partners to create a better future within the context of global development, security, and civilization initiatives.

The foreign delegations included high-level officials, experts from international organizations, representatives of the academic community, and think tanks from more than 50 countries. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and Columbia University professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development Jeffrey D. Sachs attended the opening ceremony.

During the visit, Arystanov met with CIDCA vice-chairman Yang Weiqun and other agency representatives to discuss potential cooperation within the framework of joint initiatives.

KazAID serves as yet another diplomatic tool in the country’s arsenal, pursuing state policy in the official development assistance (ODA).