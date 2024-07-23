How Much Does It Cost to Vacation in Kazakhstan’s Natural Attractions

ASTANA – Kazakhstan offers vacationers stunning natural attractions, from Swiss-like landscapes and American-style canyons to unique beautiful lakes, some with healing waters and breathtaking mountains. Popular vacation spots include the Caspian Sea, Alakol and Balkhash lakes, the Burabay resort, and the Kapshagai reservoir. Here’s a detailed look at what these destinations offer and the costs associated with a vacation in Kazakhstan, based on a July 20 calculation by Kazinform.

When calculating costs, the article’s author took into account a five-day vacation in July for two persons departing Astana. The cost of living was calculated using online hotel booking systems. All prices are average. The costs of food, tours, and unforeseen expenses were not taken into account. The final cost of a vacation will depend on many factors.

Caspian Sea

The Caspian Sea offers a beach experience with a swimming season from May to September. A round-trip flight from Astana to Aktau costs around 238,000 tenge (US$502).

A budget hotel 2.2 kilometers from the beach with breakfast and an unpretentious interior costs 60,000 tenge (US$126) for five nights. A more modern and stylish hotel closer to the beach costs 240,000 tenge (US$506). Renting an apartment ranges from 60,000 to 120,000 tenge (US$126-253). A five-star Rixos hotel offers all-inclusive services starting at 1.1 million tenge (US$2,322) for two persons. Recreation centers provide rooms from 10,000-15,000 tenge (US$21-31) per night or houses from 45,000 tenge (US$95) per night.

Burabai

Known as Kazakhstan’s Switzerland, Burabai is a popular resort area. Transportation from Astana includes train tickets costing 6,000-14,000 tenge (US$12-29) for two persons, a taxi ride for 15,000-25,000 tenge (US$31-52), or a bus ride to Shchuchinsk for 3,000 tenge (US$6).

There are many places to stay in the resort area for every taste and budget. It is hard to say what the price depends on, especially in the high season. As of July 17, hotel stays cost a minimum of 150,000 tenge (US$316) for five nights. Guest and rental homes range from 139,000 to 960,000 tenge (US$293-2,027). Some hotels offer deluxe rooms for 600,000 tenge (US$1,267), and villas in Burabai cost five million tenge (US$10,558). Sanatorium accommodations, including meals and basic medical procedures, cost 220,000 tenge (US$464).

Alakol

Alakol attracts tourists with its healing waters, which are believed to be similar in composition to the waters of the Black and Dead Seas. The beaches here are sandy and pebbled. Alakol is best reached by a one-hour, 40-minute flight from Astana, which costs 177,000 tenge (US$373) for two. Additional taxi costs from the airport range from 2,500 tenge (US$5) per person to 10,000 tenge (US$21) for the whole car.

Accommodation costs 100,000 to 150,000 tenge (US$211-316) for five days without meals. Cottages with three meals a day cost around 50,000 tenge (US$105) per day, and they also include the use of umbrellas and sunbeds and transfer from the railway station.

Balkhash

Balkhash, the second largest lake in Kazakhstan, is located not far from Alakol. In summer, the water in Balkhash warms up to 25 degrees. Apartment rentals range from 60,000 to 120,000 tenge (US$126-253). Hotel rooms with breakfast start at 115,000 tenge (US$242) and go up to 150,000 tenge (US$316) for lake-view rooms. Recreation center houses cost around 50,000-60,000 tenge (US$105-126) for two persons for five nights, with amenities – almost twice as expensive without meals.

Travel options include train seats for 32,000-55,000 tenge (US$67-116) for two persons or a bus ride for 26,000 tenge (US$55).

Kapshagai

With water temperatures between 22-28 degrees in summer, Kapshagai Reservoir offers numerous recreation areas and hotels. Accommodation prices at recreation centers start from 6,000 tenge (US$12) per person. Guest houses cost from 25,000 tenge (US$52) per day. Renting a separate house costs 280,000 tenge (US$591) for five nights. A four-star hotel room costs around 300,000 tenge (US$633) for the same number of nights.

Travel to Kapshagai involves flying to Almaty or taking a train or bus, with round-trip flights from Astana costing around 152,000 tenge (US$320) for two. Train tickets range from 25,000 tenge (US$52) in a reserved seat to 110,000 tenge (US$232) in a luxury compartment. Bus tickets cost 40,000 tenge (US$84).

When planning a trip to Kazakhstan, making reservations well in advance is better. Be prepared to pay separately for entertainment and most services in recreation areas, so it is advisable to find out what is included in the cost of accommodation and budget for additional expenses.

If you choose to drive to the resort areas of Kazakhstan, plan your route carefully. It is important to check the condition of the roads and find out if any repairs are being carried out along your route. Clarify potential dangerous areas and ensure the availability of gas stations and service points. Many road travelers have noted that the unsatisfactory condition of some roads can significantly increase travel time.