Environmental Protection Expenditures Rise by 37.2% Last Year

ASTANA – In 2023, environmental protection expenses reached 610 billion tenge (US$1.3 billion), which is 37.2% more than in 2022.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, the largest volumes of expenses were recorded in the Akmola Region – 127.7 billion tenge (US$268.6 million), which is 20.9% of the total. It is followed by the Atyrau, Pavlodar, and Aktobe Regions. The minimum costs for environmental protection activities were recorded in the Zhetisu Region – 1.5 billion tenge (US$3.1 million). Some 97.2% of costs were incurred by industrial enterprises.

Energy-saving technology and increasing energy efficiency (including renewable energy sources) accounted for 33.2% of total environmental expenses, waste management for 21.6%, and air protection and climate change problems for 20%.