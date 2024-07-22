East Kazakhstan Draws Record Tourism Surge, Skiing and Scenic Lakes Propel Growth 

ASTANA – The unique natural and climatic conditions of the East Kazakhstan Region make it an increasingly popular destination among tourists. Last year, the domestic tourist flow to the region grew by 2.7% to over 350,000 vacationers, as was reported during a July 19 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, the rise in foreign tourists has been facilitated by establishing a visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and China.

Popular attractions in the region include the beaches of the Bukhtarma Reservoir and the Sibinsky Lakes, pantotherapy in the Katon-Karagai district, historical sites, and ski tourism in the Glubokovsky district and Ridder.

Bektenov focused on developing and popularizing ski tourism, noting that most national team athletes in winter and alpine skiing are from the East Kazakhstan Region. To support the development of the Ridder-Glubokoye ski cluster, the Ministry of Tourism has been instructed to promote winter sports.

As for the measures taken to enhance the transport network and air services, direct flights from Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, and Karagandy to Oskemen have been established. Negotiations are underway for a direct route from Atyrau.

Bektenov has called for the development of a transboundary route from Kanas Lake to Lake Markakol. This includes building a road surface from the village of Terekty to Lake Markakol and ensuring the construction of at least 15 sanitary and hygienic units along major highways in the East Kazakhstan Region.