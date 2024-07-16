Burabay Summer Camp Welcomes Ethnic Kazakh Children From Abroad 

ASTANA – The Otandastar (compatriots) Foundation and the IQanat Foundation welcomed ethnic Kazakh children living abroad for the Jas Qazaq summer camp, which operated from June 24 to July 7 in Burabay. Some 255 children from 12 countries attended the camp.

According to Kazinform, over the course of two weeks, children studied the Kazakh language, history and traditions, and national games. They also attended music lessons, learned to ride horses, set up yurts, and took part in an educational exhibition.

The Otandastar Foundation launched its summer camp project in 2019 when 150 boys and girls from seven countries arrived in Kazakhstan. The project was then temporarily suspended for two years due to the pandemic.

Last year, some 200 children from Belarus, China, Iran, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Russia, the United States, and Uzbekistan attended the camp.