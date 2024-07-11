Antalya Unveils Monument to Kazakh National Instrument Dombra

ASTANA – A monument dedicated to the Kazakh national musical instrument, the dombra, was erected in Antalya’s Zhambyl Zhabayev Park on July 9 to mark National Dombra Day.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Antalya Province Governor Hulusi Sahin, the city administration and other officials, representatives of the consular corps and public figures attended the monument’s opening ceremony.

In his welcoming speech, Kazakh Ambassador to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev stressed the dombra’s long history and importance to the Kazakh people. He stated that the decision to open a monument dedicated to the Kazakh musical instrument is intended to promote national values.

Sapiyev thanked the Turkish authorities for their assistance in implementing the project and expressed hope that the monument to the symbol of Kazakh identity, which was opened for the first time outside of Kazakhstan, will serve as an additional incentive for spiritual and cultural rapprochement between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Türkiye.