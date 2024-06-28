Zhas Qazaq Summer Camp Welcomes Over 250 Ethnic Kazakh Children

ASTANA — The Zhas (young) Qazaq summer ethno-camp for ethnic Kazakh children living abroad commenced at the IQanat High School of Burabay and will run until July 7.

According to Kazinform, children will study the Kazakh language, history, traditions and national games. They will also attend musical instrument lessons, learn horseback riding, experience yurt installations and participate in educational exhibitions.

“Our camp aims to show children the Kazakh culture, introduce them to history, and teach them the language. There are additional classes in mobilography, robotics and artificial intelligence,” said Murat Zhanibek, Director of the Zhas Qazaq.

Over 400 children previously participated in the camp. This year, 255 children from Russia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic, China, South Korea and Iran are attending.

The camp is organized with the support of the Otandastar (compatriots) Foundation under the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the IQanat Foundation.

The non-profit company Otandastar Foundation regularly provides cultural, humanitarian, informational and advisory support to ethnic Kazakhs residing abroad. Organizing educational projects allows their children to learn about their ancestral homeland.