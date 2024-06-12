US Embassy in Kazakhstan Updates Visa Services to Enhance Efficiency

ASTANA – The United States (U.S.) Embassy in Astana and the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty announced that they moved to a new visa services provider on June 10.

All visa applicants should use the website from June 10 to obtain visa information, pay any required nonimmigrant visa fees, schedule a nonimmigrant visa appointment, and receive document courier services.

Those citizens who paid a nonimmigrant visa application fee using this website are required to create a user account in the new visa system and link it to their existing visa application record. This will enable them to manage appointments, make changes, submit requests, and adjust document return options.

Through the new appointment system, applicants qualifying for interview waiver can submit their visa application documents to the Consular Section in Astana or Almaty via courier service and collect their documents following adjudication at designated pick-up locations.

The visa application fee remains unchanged despite the process updates. These changes are part of the U.S. Department of State’s efforts to improve services for Kazakh visa applicants.