UNICEF Kazakhstan Officially Partners with Forthcoming World Nomad Games in Astana

ASTANA — The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Kazakhstan became the official non-profit partner of the fifth World Nomad Games on June 20, following a memorandum of understanding signed with the Directorate for the Preparation and Hosting of the Games.

According to UNICEF’s press statement, this document aims to promote inclusiveness and protect children’s rights during one of this year’s most significant sporting events.

Nail Nurov, Head of the Directorate, emphasized that UNICEF’s involvement will ensure the games are not only spectacular but also safe for children by protecting their rights and providing their participation in meaningful activities.

“Traditional national games have huge educational potential, they have everything for successful child development. They help expand children’s understanding of their native culture and pass on social experiences from generation to generation. We are very glad to have UNICEF as our partner. This gives the fifth games special status and prioritizes our people’s family values,” he said.

Children up to six years old will have free entry to the games, while those aged 6 to 18 can attend at a 50% discount.

Rashed Mustafa Sarwar, UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan, highlighted that the right to play is enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“This year, Kazakhstan celebrates 30 years since ratifying the Convention, and we are very pleased that the World Nomad Games, one of the largest international sporting events, has prioritized this right. Our partnership will target parents and caretakers to encourage meaningful play with children,” he stated.

The memorandum outlines various initiatives to raise awareness of child rights, ensure inclusiveness, and provide technical support for organizing recreational activities. UNICEF will train volunteers, organize educational activities and interactive workshops for children and their parents at the ethno-village, and participate in the scientific program by sharing findings from national studies on healthy and balanced nutrition for children and recommended international standards.

The fifth World Nomad Games will take place in Astana from Sept. 8 to 13, featuring around 2,500 participants from 89 countries competing in 21 sports. This event will be a cultural and sporting celebration and a platform to promote key messages on children’s rights and inclusion.