ASTANA—The Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and Efes Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of intent on June 19 to implement the social project Save the Berkuts. The project aims to preserve and restore the golden eagle population in Kazakhstan.

The golden eagle, among the most renowned birds of prey of the hawk family and the largest eagle, is considered one of Kazakhstan’s zhety kazyna (seven treasures). It is listed in the country’s Red Book’s List of Rare and Endangered Species. It is also protected by state legislation, intergovernmental agreements and the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

According to the ministry’s press service, the Save the Berkuts project continues Contribute. Save Nature initiative, which Efes Kazakhstan implemented from 2012 to 2019. During this project, 25 golden eagles were raised and released into the wild in the Almaty Region, increasing their population.

The new phase of the project focuses on research and data collection regarding the population and habitat of golden eagles in Kazakhstan, followed by the release of the birds back into their natural environment.

Under this strategic cooperation, the ministry will support the research with subsequent releases of golden eagles and promote the recognition of their findings. Efes Kazakhstan will implement the project according to the roadmap, providing financing for 2024-2034. This includes funding expeditions, breeding and maintaining the golden eagles, as well as compiling and delivering reports on the project’s progress.

The signing of the memorandum highlights the collaborative efforts between the state and private businesses in preserving Kazakhstan’s natural heritage.