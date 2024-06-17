Recycled Aircraft Parts Decorate Almaty Airport’s New International Terminal

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s flagship airline Air Astana presented furniture made from recycled aircraft parts to Almaty Airport on June 17.

According to the company’s press service, interior items created by Almaty artists were installed in the international departures area of ​​the new airport terminal.

A project – Upcycling for the Future – was launched in 2022 and exhibited in various spaces around the city. The project aims to promote sustainable development and reduce the impact on the environment. Parts of the Airbus A321 fuselage and the interior structures of the Boeing B767 were used in the production of the furniture.

“Air Astana is committed to the sustainable development principles. The upcycling for the future project is an example of careful treatment of resources and their recycling, as well as a top priority in Air Astana’s strategy. We are pleased that this unique furniture will serve in the new airport terminal and remind of the importance of sustainability,” said Chief Compliance and Sustainability Officer at Air Astana Yuliya Lim.