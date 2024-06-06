President Tokayev Visits Exhibition at Kazakhstan’s National Museum

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the National Museum of Kazakhstan to view an exhibition of domestic and world fine art works on June 6, reported the Akorda press service.

Fine art expert Olga Baturina introduced the President to the “Painting of the Steppe: Symbols, Colors, Images” exhibition, featuring works by talented Kazakh painters.

Tokayev also viewed the original painting “La bella principessa” (The Beautiful Princess) by the greatest Italian artist, Leonardo da Vinci. This display, organized in collaboration with the Italian publishing house Scripta Maneant, marks the National Museum’s 10th anniversary.

The painting, created during the High Renaissance, is exhibited outside Europe for the first time.

The Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information, the Italian Embassy, and the Italian Institute of Culture support the exhibition. Residents and guests in the capital can see “La bella principessa” until Aug. 4.