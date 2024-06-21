President Tokayev Hails Kazakhstan’s Leadership in Strengthening CICA

ASTANA – Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the country’s role in CICA chairmanship on June 20.

According to Akorda, Sarybay spoke about progress in implementing Kazakhstan’s initiatives and priorities, as well as the ongoing work to institutionally strengthen the forum.

Tokayev noted Kazakhstan’s contribution to transforming CICA into an international organization. He emphasized the need for consistent development of the association by increasing the efficiency of the permanent structures and expanding geography and external relations.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan intends to closely follow the CICA secretariat’s activities and assist its work at all levels.